Posted: Fri 10th Apr 2020

Households urged not to light bonfires and burn garden or household waste

Fire services and local authorities across Wales are urging the public not to be tempted not to light bonfires and burn garden or household waste.

Rubbish fires are extremely dangerous and can lead to a strain on resources, when there could be other emergencies where lives are in danger.

Last year, there were nearly 4000 rubbish fires across Wales, with the main causes being household bin bags, fly tipped furniture and litter which are consequently being deliberately set alight.

Fire smoke can also irritate airways, the skin and eyes, causing coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. People with asthma and other respiratory diseases may become unwell because of fire smoke.

These people are also at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are asking people to not make things worse for them, the NHS, or the emergency services by starting a fire.

Members are also being asked to avoid lighting barbecues, which can also can cause similar affects and irritation to those most at risk of development coronavirus.

Tim Owen, arson reduction manager, said: ‘One or two bags of rubbish or a piece of furniture dumped can attract more – there is a cost to us all, a drain on emergency services resources, environmental damage, loss of wildlife and risk to property and life especially during this time of national crisis.

“I would like to remind residents that they do have a legal obligation to take all reasonable measures to ensure that their waste is disposed of properly.

“We recommend to always using registered waste carrier and to check for a permit, license or exemption.”

Waste Regulation Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales, Gareth Davies, added: “We all have a responsibility to make sure our waste is disposed of correctly, and through legitimate waste operators.

“Anyone offering waste disposal services must be registered with us – you can check if they’ve done this on our website. Most people would be horrified to find out their rubbish had been illegally fly-tipped.

“And they’d be equally as horrified to receive a fine if the waste could be traced back to them.”



