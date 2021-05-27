House blaze prompts North Wales Fire Service ‘you can save a life’ appeal

The Fire Safety Manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has made a personal appeal to community members to look after vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and join with him in supporting the #YouCanSaveALife campaign.

As part of the launch of the campaign, Paul Scott, has released photos of the devastating damage caused by a fire he attended at the weekend in Marchwiel near Wrexham.

The fire, which is thought to have been started by a cigarette, caused 100% fire damage to the bedroom of a woman in her seventies who lived alone in the property.

Smoke alarms in the property were linked to an alarm system, which notified North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s control room of the fire at her home on Elwyn Drive, Marchwiel, Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.

Two crews from Wrexham attended and firefighters rescued the woman. She was treated at the scene by paramedics, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Paul said: “I’m so glad to report that after speaking to the family of Glenys, the lady involved in the fire, she looks to be on the road to recovery – we wish her all the best.

“Without the monitored smoke alarms fitted in her home and the swift actions of our crews, we could have easily been dealing with another tragedy here in North Wales.

“Far too often I see the devastation fire can cause – and that is why I want to do all that I can to get us all working together to protect our communities.

“Sadly, people are still losing their lives in Wales as a result of a fire in the home – but you can help us save a life.

“I wanted to take this opportunity as part of the #YouCanSaveALife campaign to make an appeal to everyone to take a few minutes to check on those people who could be more vulnerable from fire.

“They could be a neighbour, relative or someone you care for. Having monitored smoke alarms probably saved Glenys’s life. The systems are monitored 24 hrs a day, 365 days per year and they can contact our control room if smoke alarms are activated – family and friends can be safe in the knowledge that there will be someone on hand in an emergency. They are easily and readily available.

“Most of us have elderly or vulnerable people in our lives who could do with a helping hand. One very simple way of helping is to make sure they have working smoke alarms on each floor of their homes.

“You could be a life saver by taking a few minutes to check on those people who could be more vulnerable from fire.

“We want to hear from you to identify those individuals who are most vulnerable in terms of having a fire in their homes

“You can get more advice by registering for a safe and well check on our website or call 0800 1691234.

“We’re here to help, and together we can save a life.”