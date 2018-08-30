Hopes plans for seven homes could lead to sale of derelict Broughton farm

Hopes have been raised that plans for seven new homes could lead to the sale of a derelict farm.

Outline permission has already been granted for four houses on land at Smithy Farm in Broughton, which was previously bought under a compulsory purchase order.

However, because of a lack of interest in the site, new plans have been entered by owner Mrs B. Hughes in order to attract buyers.

In a design and access statement by planning agents, they said the land had been on sale for several years but had not realised its potential.

They said: “Following a compulsory purchase order, to facilitate the construction of housing, Smithy Farm has ultimately been reduced to that of an old farm house sitting in a garden with an area of 0.17 hectares.

“By virtue of it’s age and the fact that it has been vacant for several years the property is now in poor condition and providing accommodation that is well below today’s requirements especially with regard to thermal performance.

“In an effort to make the site more attractive for purchasers outline planning permission was submitted and granted for the demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of four no. dwellings.

“Smithy Farm with the benefit of the above permission has been offered for sale subsequently but again has not realised the shared interest of owners, developers and the public sector in maximising the economic impact of their sites.

“The current application seeks permission to make the best use of this valuable and scarce resource.”

It would see seven three bedroom houses built on the land, which would be accessed off Broughton Hall Road.

The agents said the plans would make ‘good use’ of redundant land and are in keeping with the surrounding area.

They added that there would be no negative community safety issues arising from the proposed development.

Flintshire Council is aiming to reach a decision on the plans by September 27.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.