Hope Mountain gorse blaze – fire service say it was started deliberately

Fire officers are appealing to the public to report deliberate fire starters after 8000 square metres of gorse and bracken was destroyed on Hope Mountain last night.

Crews from Deeside, Wrexham, Mold and Llangollen were called to a fire on Hope just after 8pm last night.

Crews using hose reel jets tackled the large gorse blaze well into the night to bring it under control.

The fire service believe it was started deliberately, Tim Owen, Arson Reduction Manager, said: “This type of irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable, and it was very fortunate that no one was hurt.

“Deliberate fires are a serious form of anti-social behaviour with potentially lethal consequences and we are working closely with the Police to identify those responsible.

“We would encourage anyone with information on arson to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

.Local Councillor David Healey said “Tragically this has all the hallmarks of deliberate fire setting. Great pity.

Delywn Ellis who captured the footage below and the drone image above said he has major concerns for the nesting birds who have lost their habit.

Delywn also said: “Someone has seen the lads responsible and reported it to the police – she also called the fire brigade – we all do stupid things as kids but I hope the people involved have learned a lesson when they realise that it’s them that suffer eventually because their taxes, etc increase to pay for this so the knock on effect is less money for their parents – most importantly no one was hurt thank goodness.”

More to follow

[Picture – Emma Jayne Walsh]