Hope House Children’s Hospice challenge to complete 14 miles in 14 days throughout February in any way

Hope House Children’s Hospices are challenging its supporters to complete 14 miles in 14 days throughout February in any way.

The ‘Valentine Challenge’ will take place between 1-14 February where entrants can walk, run, cycle, skip, row or even hop at their own pace towards finishing the task.

Places for the ‘Valentine Challenge’ are free, but those who sign up are asked to raise £14 and people who raise more than £28 will also be entered into a special prize draw.

All entrants will also receive a medal and bespoke pin badge.





Hannah Robinson, fundraiser, said: “What a way to blow out those January blues by throwing yourself into a challenge at the start of February.

“As there are still likely to be lockdown measures in place we have once again had to get creative with our fundraising, and this gives people the perfect chance to take on a challenge, raise vital funds for our hospices, all while sticking to the lockdown guidelines.

“Fundraising is as vital to us now as ever as a result of the pandemic and it is important for us to keep giving people new ways to support us.

“We look forward to seeing all the creative ways that people might decide to do their 14 miles.”

One of those already signed up is the Mold Rugby Club U13s side, with more than 30 committing to take on the 14 miles.

Mark Morgan, the team’s manager, said: “Due to the restrictions all of our training has been suspended at the moment. It is important for the kids to stay fit and active during lockdown, and what better way to motivate them to do so than this.

“This is a brilliant excuse to keep the kids active and support our local children’s hospice at the same time.”

People can sign up to the virtual event at hopehouse.org.uk/valentine-challenge.