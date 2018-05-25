Water supplies restored for most properties in Hawarden

UPDATE: In an update at 10am Welsh Water said: “We have located a large burst main on Wood Lane, Hawarden, We have been able to restore most supplies to the Hawarden area except for properties located around the burst main.”

PREVIOUS REPORT: Hundreds of home in Hawarden have been left without water this morning due to a burst water main. Welsh Water expect supplies to be restored by the afternoon.

Morning all. I'm really sorry about the disruption this morning. We have a burst pipe affecting the area at the moment. Our team area working on this now and we're expecting everything to return to normal by early afternoon. I hope this helps. Thanks Emily. — Welsh Water (@DwrCymru) May 25, 2018

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said:

“A burst water main has affected drinking water supplies this morning to customers in the Hawarden area of Deeside.

We have a team on site repairing the damaged main and we anticipate that water supplies should begin returning to normal by early this afternoon.

When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”