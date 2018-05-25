independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Water supplies restored for most properties in Hawarden

Published: Friday, May 25th, 2018
Share:

UPDATE: In an update at 10am Welsh Water said: “We have located a large burst main on Wood Lane, Hawarden, We have been able to restore most supplies to the Hawarden area except for properties located around the burst main.”

PREVIOUS REPORT: Hundreds of home in Hawarden have been left without water this morning due to a burst water main. Welsh Water expect supplies to be restored by the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said:

“A burst water main has affected drinking water supplies this morning to customers in the Hawarden area of Deeside.

We have a team on site repairing the damaged main and we anticipate that water supplies should begin returning to normal by early this afternoon.

When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

LATEST NEWS:

RAC say 14m ‘leisure trips’ will be made this Bank Holiday – thankfully not all via the A494

Town council wants to rid its streets of Flintshire’s private litter police

Police ‘horrified’ at the number of speeding drivers on one Flintshire lane

International fleet of Tall Ships return to Liverpool this weekend

“Leaving your dog in a car, even cloudy day, can put your pet at huge risk

Deputy Council Leader calls on school Head and Governors to resign if teacher dispute is not resolved

First of a possible 6 days of strike action hits Connah’s Quay High School today

Connah’s Quay football blogger shortlisted for national award

Flintshire Caravans snapped up by Cheshire based motorhome dealer

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn