Homeless man jailed following sex assault on woman in Chester Burger King

Published: Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
A homeless man who sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets of a fast food restaurant in Chester city centre has been sentenced to ten months in prison.

Roman Lukawczyk, aged 43, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court today, Tuesday 15 May.

The court was told how shortly after midnight on Easter Sunday the victim went to the toilet in Burger King on Foregate Street while waiting for her food when she saw Lukawczyk.

Lukawczyk reached forward and touched the woman inappropriately.

The woman managed to get away and inform her husband of what had happened.

They both went to find Lukawczyk and despite security staff from McDonalds trying to intervene and detain him, he managed to run away.

Police interviewed Lukawczyk under caution where he denied having been in Burger King and was instead ‘out of town’ and had only been inside the restaurant ‘once a long time ago’.

Detective Constable Andy Manson, of Chester CID, said: “Lukawczyk made it clear he was able to fully understand the different signs used for male and female toilets.

It was a despicable act to deliberately go into the woman’s toilet to assault the victim knowing she was alone and Lukawcyzk will now pay for that crime.

Thankfully the victim managed to fend Lukawczyk off before the assault could escalate further. I hope the fact he has been given a significant custodial sentence will give her some closure.”

