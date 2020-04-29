Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit reopens following three week closure

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit reopens following three week closure as part health board plans to manage COVID-19 in the community.

Those seeking treatment at Holywell were being asked to go to Mold Community Hospital but the MIU at Holywell has reopened this week.

Minor Injury Units are for less serious injuries such as cuts, burns and scales, sprains and minor head injuries – Minor burns and scalds –