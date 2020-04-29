Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Apr 2020

Updated: Thu 30th Apr

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit reopens following three week closure

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit reopens following three week closure as part health board plans to manage COVID-19 in the community.

Those seeking treatment at Holywell were being asked to go to Mold Community Hospital but the MIU at Holywell has reopened this week. 

Minor Injury Units are for less serious injuries such as cuts, burns and scales, sprains and minor head injuries – Minor burns and scalds – 

No appointment is needed, and they usually offer much shorter waiting times than our main emergency departments that have to prioritise the most seriously injured patients.

For any injury advice over the phone or to check x-ray times and availability, you can call Holywell Minor Injury Unit on 03000 856 740 between 8am and 8pm daily.

 



