Holywell Town Football Club plays host to its first clubhouse networking event

Holywell Town Football Club played host to its first clubhouse networking event last week.

Delyn MP David Hanson, Hannah Blythyn AM and Cllr Lynda Carter joined regional businesses at the Halkyn Road Ground event which was hosted in association with Tadmark and Anwyl Construction.

The networking event was an opportunity to showcase the new developments, facilities and structure within the club, highlighting the opportunities it has to offer.

Behind the scenes, a new Board of Directors and club structure has been appointed to support the continued growth and success at the club, now boasting 3 senior teams, a youth and girls section, and a newly formed ladies team.

Simon Rose, commercial manager from Deeside based Anwyl Construction discussed how the firm’s donations of old site offices have helped make a difference to the clubs ‘Football in the Community’ scheme.

This scheme offers young people struggling with academic structure, the opportunity to gain skills, experience, and qualifications through the narrative of football.

Students from the local community are now working towards further education, whilst continuing their development at the Football in the Community classrooms.

These facilities were officially opened by David Hanson MP and Hannah Blythyn AM, with representatives from Holywell Town Council last month.

Phil Smith Director of local marketing specialists Tadmark Ltd said, “As a business, we have already seen the benefits of working with the club and as we continue to grow, we hope we can put more back into the community.”

A Holywell Town spokesperson said:

“Holywell Town FC is now looking to the future, with aspirations of ground developments and facilitates which provide local residents with a community hub.

The club currently relies on volunteers at all levels; however, they are keen to work with local businesses and individuals to build the local economy, with the hope of creating job opportunities in the near future.

Halkyn Road Ground has the opportunity to bring in new visitors to the town, boosting the economy of local businesses in a variety of ways. We’ve all seen what sporting events can do for those economies from the example of the 2012 Olympics.

A lot of work has been carried out on the ground resulting in the Welsh FA hosting a Wales U16 girls V Manchester United girls game at Halkyn Road, earlier this year which is a prime example of what Holywell Town FC is capable of.”