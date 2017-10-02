Holywell Town Football Club ‘devastated’ after teenage player killed in hit and run on Saturday

Picture: Holywelltownfc.co.uk

A teenager killed in a hit and run collision in Holywell on Saturday evening has been named as Liam Simpson.

Holywell Town Football Club has released a statement on the clubs website it says:

‘Holywell Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of U’19’s player Liam Simpson.

With the Junior League Season only a few weeks old, fullback Liam had made his first couple of appearances and had been due to play in Sunday morning’s FAW Youth Cup win at Connah’s Quay

When he had not made his pickup point concerns were raised that he had been the victim of a hit & run incident in the Well Hill area of Holywell on Saturday evening.

Unfortunately, this has been confirmed in today’s update from North Wales Police.

Everybody at the club is understandably devastated at the news and will offer Liam’s family any support we can during this awful time.

Critically, the club would urge anyone with information regarding the incident or the driver involved to contact North Wales Police’

Police are appealing for the driver of a black BMW to come forward after fleeing the scene of a fatal collision in Holywell on Saturday evening.

Officers say they were called at around 6.45pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Well Hill in Holywell.

On arrival at the scene police found a young man had sadly had lost his life as a result of being struck by a black BWM car.

After the collision the driver of the BWM car fled the scene and police say they are “conducting numerous enquiries to trace the driver.

Superintendent Alex Goss said:

“This is a tragic event for the family of the young man. I want to extend my sincere condolences to them.

There are numerous lines of enquiry being actively pursued and I would like to make a direct personal appeal to the driver to come forward.

I would also urge anyone on Well Hill around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist us in piecing together the sequences of events.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V149031.

Alternatively contact us via the web live chat north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx