Holywell pupils to take centre stage at Richard & Adam concert

Pupils from a Holywell primary school are gearing up for the performance of their lives in a couple of weeks’ time when they will take to the stage to perform with local celebrities, Richard and Adam.

Lottie Johnson, Molly Kirkham, and Erin Roberts, all year 6 and Lois Roberts, year 3 from Ysgol Maes Y Felin are all members of Stage Gems Performing Arts in Bagillt.

For their latest tour, ‘The Greatest Showmen, Richard and Adam were keen to involve performing arts schools from each county to help support young performers. As patrons of Stage Gems the brothers were delighted to be able to invite children from the school to appear with them for their finale concert at the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre on Sunday 24th November.

The Ysgol Maes Y Felin pupils will be performing at the concert with around twenty five other children from Stage Gems, singing three songs during the evening: “When I Grow Up” from the musical Matilda, “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman and “A Million Dreams” during which the children will sing the chorus on stage with Richard and Adam.

Gemma Johnson, a professional singer and entertainer, is married to Adam and runs Stage Gems.

Gemma decided to set up the performing arts school after Adam had spoken about how much he had enjoyed singing and performing as a child but that there was a lack of such a facility when he was growing up. She said: “The children are very excited about performing with Richard and Adam, it will be an amazing experience for them. They will get to perform in front of a huge audience on a professional stage with fantastic lighting and sound effects.

“We have been rehearsing for ten weeks now and the costumes are ready so everything is going really well ahead of the big night!”

Daniel Johnson, Lottie’s dad, said: “Lottie loves performing with Stage Gems and also sings in the school choir. She loves the stage and musicals. Richard and Adam are giving her a chance to do what she loves on a real stage with a large audience. We feel that this will be a great experience for her.”

Carla Roberts, mum of Erin and Lois said: “Both my daughters love being part of Stage Gems and have been members since the group was formed. They love to sing, dance and perform and are very excited for their upcoming performance with Richard and Adam.

Erin and Lois added: “We are super excited to sing on the big stage with Richard and Adam. And best of all, we get to do it with all our friends.”

Molly Kirkham said: “ I am extremely excited to see and perform with Richard and Adam as I am a big fan of them both. My family are very proud of me and they are looking forward to seeing the performance.”

Peter Davies, headteacher at Ysgol Maes Y Felin, said: “As a school, we feel very proud that our pupils are able to showcase their talents and are thrilled that they have the opportunity to support local celebrities, Richard and Adam, to celebrate their success.”

Tickets for the concert are available from the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre. Please visit: https://bit.ly/32O5RgU