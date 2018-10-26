Holywell murder investigation update – Police granted more time to question 51 year old man

Police have been granted more time to question a man in connection with the murder of Teresa Garner in Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell.

DI Chris Bell said; “We continue to question a 51 year old man on suspicion of the murder of Teresa Garner.

“He appeared before a special court in Mold yesterday evening where police were given a further 36 hours to question him.

“A post mortem examination has identified that Teresa died of significant head injuries.

“Forensic investigators are still examining the scene in Pen-y-Ffordd and this may continue into the weekend.

“The eagerness of people to support us on this investigation has been encouraging and has enabled us to make significant progress.”

Officers were called to an address in LLys Dewi, Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell, Flintshire on Wednesday October 24 where the body of Teresa Garner, 46, was discovered.