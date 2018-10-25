News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Holywell murder investigation – Police name woman who died

Published: Thursday, Oct 25th, 2018
Police have named the woman who sadly died in an incident in Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell, yesterday.

A 51-year-old man is being held on suspicion of the murder of Teresa Garner who was 46, police say she was local to Pen-y-Ffordd area.

Det Supt Iestyn Davies said; “Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Teresa Garner and we have specialist officers from the police and other organisations supporting them at this extremely difficult time.

“North Wales Police continue to hold a 51 year old man in custody on suspicion of murder. This follows the discovery of Teresa’s body at a house in LLys Dewi, Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell yesterday morning.

“A forensic team is still at the house conducting their investigations and a post mortem examination is taking place today to establish the exact cause of death.

“We can again confirm that no one else is being sought in connection with this tragic incident.

Much headway has been made in this enquiry over the last 24 hours, which is giving us a clearer picture of what has taken place and we have had a lot of assistance from the community of Pen-y-Ffordd for which we are grateful.”

North Wales Police were contacted at 10am on Wednesday to attend an address Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell, on arrival officers found the body of a woman.

 

 

