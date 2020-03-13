Holywell man who bit an off duty police officer jailed for six months

A Holywell man who bit an off duty police officer trying to break up a fight has been jailed.

Tommy Davies, 23, received a six month jail sentence and a 3 year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The off duty officer was asleep at his Greenfield home when he was ‘rudely’ woken by the sound of men fighting outside.

Two friends were also staying at the officers house – they were all due to go out in the evening on the officers ‘stag do.’

The three went outside the house and attempted to break up the fight and restrain Davies.

The officer was biten by Davies resulting in a nasty injury to his back, Davies then went on to damage a Police car.

As well as the six month jail term, Davies was given a three year Criminal Behaviour Order which places a series of conditions on him which he must not break or he will be arrested again.

Davis must not use, or encourage others to use, foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any public place in England and Wales or towards any person.

He musn’t be intoxicated through drink or drugs in any public place in England and Wales, or in possession of any vehicle keys whilst disqualified from driving.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire police team said:

“If you see him breaching these conditions, please call us.

Adding: “This just goes to show that our officers are never really off duty.

For anyone interested, the officer, like a champion, still went out for a night on the tiles later that evening and is now happily married!”