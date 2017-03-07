Holywell Learning Campus was officially opened on Monday

Holywell Learning Campus was officially opened by Flintshire County Council’s Leader, Councillor Aaron Shotton and the Chairman, Councillor Peter Curtis, on Monday 6 March.

This campus, which incorporates Ysgol Uwchradd Treffynnon and Ysgol Maes y Felin was match funded by the Welsh Government through its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme, a unique collaboration with local authorities to create educational communities fit for the 21st Century in Wales.

The schools opened their doors to pupils in September last year.

Primary children and secondary age students are enjoying the latest state of the art accommodation with all modern IT facilities to assist with learning. A time capsule was built into the wall of the main cafeteria area, where children documented the history of their schools for future generations.

After touring the school, the guests at the opening ceremony enjoyed listening to the primary school choir and a presentation by the Secondary School Council.

Councillor Shotton then unveiled the plaque for Ysgol Treffynnon, saying:

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to officially open this fantastic new learning campus and I’m sure the new facilities will have a lasting impact on the educational achievements of pupils. This state-of-the-art building will provide an inspirational environment for teaching and learning and shows Flintshire County Council’s true commitment to the future of its young residents. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this project.”

John Weir, Headteacher at Ysgol Trefynnon, and Peter Davies, Headteacher of Ysgol Maes y Felin said:

“It’s been a pleasure and privilege to be able to move our schools into such modern facilities and, since September, the pupils have thrived on their new environment. Both pupils and staff are delighted to be working in such excellent surroundings and we both hope that the facility goes on to benefit, not only our local young people, but also the local community for many years to come.”

Mr Weir added:

“This fantastic new facility has helped drive our improvements forward and Ysgol Treffynnon looks forward to welcoming our next full intake of pupils in September 2017.”

Jim Parker, Managing Director for Galliford Try Building North West, said:

“It has been a pleasure to work with the council and all the schools involved in the construction of this iconic new facility. For everyone from Galliford Try who has worked on this project, it remains a source of huge satisfaction to know that these pupils will be benefiting for years to come from these new facilities.”