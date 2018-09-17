Holywell High Street shortlisted for Great British High Street Awards 2018

A Flintshire High Street has been shortlisted in this year’s Great British High Street Awards 2018, sponsored by Visa, putting it in the running to win a £15,000 prize.

Holywell High Street has been shortlisted in the Champion category of the Awards, which aims to find the UK’s best high street.

After a rigorous selection process, Holywell High Street was chosen by an independent judging panel as one of 26 streets to be shortlisted for the award.

The shortlisted high streets will now battle it out in a public vote, which accounts for 30% of the final scoring, and will then have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they seek to be crowned Britain’s best.

Those interested in participating in the public vote can visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk for more information.

The winning entries for both the Champion and Rising Star categories will be announced on 15 November 2018 at an awards ceremony in London.

The bid by Holywell Town Council followed research commissioned by Visa, sponsor of the 2018 Great British High Street Awards, which revealed promising signs of renewed confidence in the country’s high streets despite a challenging retail environment.

In fact, Visa found that more than half of the nation’s independent high street retailers interviewed are optimistic about the future of their local high street, whilst four out of five shoppers would miss their local high street if it was no longer there.

David Hanson MP, commenting on news that Holywell has been shortlisted for the Great British High Street Awards:

“Holywell businesses, residents and council have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to turn around the fortunes of the town. They haven’t simply stood idly by and watched as the banks left town. The Great British High Street Awards is a prestigious award and I am delighted that Holywell has been shortlisted. This is no small feat. I was delighted when we secured the investment and support from Square in turning Holywell into the first Digital High Street in Wales. It really shows that by working with new technology, not against it, we can harness its positive powers and move our town forward. I wish Holywell all the best in the next round of the Great British Street Awards and look forward to hearing the positive news about the town keep rolling in.”

High Streets Minister Jake Berry MP said:

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to Holywell High Street for being shortlisted as one of the UK’s best high streets in this year’s Great British High Street Awards. The calibre of entries has been extraordinary, with each showing the passion, innovation and technological advancement needed to meet the challenges faced by independent high street retailers today. “We’ll now embark on a six-week tour of the UK, visiting each of the shortlisted high streets before making our final decisions. This is a real opportunity for local shopkeepers and the public to show us how much they value their high streets – and importantly, the steps they have taken to drive footfall.”

The Great British High Street Awards 2018, which are being run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, sponsored by Visa and backed by other partners, is recognising and celebrating local achievements on our high streets and supporting the communities in which we live and work.

The initiative includes a competition to find the nation’s best high streets, with one winner being named in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for each of the two categories: the Champion and Rising Star Awards. An overall winner will also be named.

For more information about the Great British High Street Awards 2018 terms and conditions and details on how to vote, visit: http://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk