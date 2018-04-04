Holway Road in Carmel reopens following earlier collision

Update:

The A5026 Holway Road has re-opened and traffic returned to normal.

The earlier accident between Allt Y Golch and St Asaph Road has been cleared.

Original report.

Holway Road in Carmel is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision.

There’s slow traffic near the scene and the road is closed both ways between Allt Y Golch and St Asaph Road.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“We were called at approximately 3.15pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Carmel Road, Carmel. Two crews in emergency ambulances are currently at the scene.”