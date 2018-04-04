independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Holway Road in Carmel reopens following earlier collision

Published: Wednesday, Apr 4th, 2018
Update:

The A5026 Holway Road has re-opened and traffic returned to normal.

The earlier accident between Allt Y Golch and St Asaph Road has been cleared.

Original report.

Holway Road in Carmel is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision.

There’s slow traffic near the scene and the road is closed both ways between Allt Y Golch and St Asaph Road.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“We were called at approximately 3.15pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Carmel Road, Carmel. Two crews in emergency ambulances are currently at the scene.”

