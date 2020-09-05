HMRC urges parents to claim Child Benefit

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are urging parents in Wales to claim Child Benefit.

This call is to ensure they do not miss out and covers parents who have not yet been able to register the birth of their new-borns

There were 49,637 more new Child Benefit claims between April and July 2019 than there were in the same period this year.

Claims can only be backdated by up to three months, so it is important new parents claim as soon as they can to receive the maximum support available.





With many local register offices operating at reduced capacity, and some people unable to get to them because of COVID-19, HMRC announced in April that parents can claim Child Benefit without having to register their child’s birth first during the pandemic.

First time parents will need to fill in the Child Benefit claim form CH2 found online and send it to the Child Benefit Office.

If they have not registered the birth because of COVID-19, they should add a note with their claim to let them know.

If they already claim Child Benefit, they can complete the form or add their new-born’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100.

They will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.

Angela MacDonald, Director General for Customer Services at HMRC, said: “It’s really important that parents remember to claim Child Benefit, not just for the payments which we hope will provide vital support at this time, but also so they don’t miss out on National Insurance credits that help protect their State Pension.

“In addition, it helps children to get their National Insurance number automatically at 16.

“We are doing all we can to make this as simple and stress free as possible for parents.”

On 6 April, Child Benefit payments increased to a weekly rate of £21.05 for the first child and £13.95 for each additional child.

Child Benefit is paid directly into the bank account, usually every four weeks.

Only one person can claim Child Benefit for a child.

For couples with one partner not working or paying National Insurance contributions, making the claim in their name will help protect their State Pension.

HMRC is also reminding people of the importance of claiming Child Benefit even if they choose to opt out of receiving monetary benefits.

A tax charge known as the High Income Child Benefit Charge applies to anyone with an income over £50,000 who gets Child Benefit or whose partner gets it.

Even if they have to pay the tax charge, they could still be better off by claiming Child Benefit – the tax is one per cent of Child Benefit for each £100 of income over £50,000.

The Child Benefit tax calculator can be used to work out how much parents would have to pay, or they can opt out of receiving Child Benefit payments altogether when completing the form.

They will not have to pay the charge, but it will still protect their State Pension.

By Jordan Adams