HMRC data shows nearly 19,000 people furloughed in Flintshire

New data released by HMRC says since the launch of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), the UK Government has supported the wages of 23,300 jobs in Flintshire.

The CJRS and SEISS were announced by the Chancellor, and are run by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as part of a package of support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Stats released by HMRC today say businesses have furloughed 18,800 jobs in Flintshire up to 31 May 2020, since the CJRS was launched on 20 April 2020.

With UK Government saying that is to help UK employers who have been severely affected by coronavirus to retain their employees and protect the UK economy.





An announcement was made on 12 May 2020, that the scheme will run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 4,500 self-employed individuals in Flintshire who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and paid grants worth a total of £11,100,000 up to 31 May 2020.

On 29 May 2020, the Chancellor announced an extension to this scheme. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in Wales and across the UK during the crisis. Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.”

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “The UK Government said it would do whatever it took to support the people and businesses of Wales through the pandemic and we have produced an unprecedented package of measures to deliver on that promise.

“So far, 316,500 Welsh jobs have been supported by the job retention scheme while £273m has been provided to support 102,000 self-employed people. People and businesses in Wales have also benefited from UK-wide schemes such as VAT deferral, company loans and Universal Credit, while the Welsh Government has been allocated an additional £2.2 billion in direct coronavirus funding.

“The UK Government has provided certainty for employers and workers to ensure that Wales’s economy is ready to bounce back from the pandemic.”

Further guidance on both schemes will be available tomorrow (Friday 12 June 2020) at GOV.UK.

