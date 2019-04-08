Updated: Hitler rant Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party

Updated: A Denbighshire county councillor who has been suspended by the Labour Party over a Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler has denied making the comment.

Earlier report: A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party over a Facebook post which said ‘Hitler had the right idea’.

Cllr Bob Murray, who represents Prestatyn South West on Denbighshire County Council, was hit with the suspension today.

[Earlier report]

A post appeared on a Facebook thread about Travellers pitching up in Prestatyn. Under Cllr Murray’s name, a comment was posted that said: “Hitler had the right idea. Anyone hot (sic) any gas canisters?”

He declined to comment when approached.

The post was on a thread discussing Travellers in Prestatyn and has been condemned by Traveller and Gypsy as well as Jewish groups.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party takes complaints about discriminatory and threatening language extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

“We can’t comment on individual cases.”

While an investigation takes place, Cllr Murray’s membership is suspended meaning he will can not sit as a Labour Party representative on Denbighshire Council.

Labour’s Vale of Clwy MP, Chris Ruane, whose constituency includes Prestatyn, also condemned the post.

He said: “I am appalled by the remark. This kind of dehumanising language is utterly unacceptable and is incompatible with the values of the Labour Party, and our shared values as a tolerant society.

“I have reported this to the Party and I will be following up to ensure a full investigation is carried out.”

By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more )