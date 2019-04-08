News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Updated: Hitler rant Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party

Published: Monday, Apr 8th, 2019
Share:

Updated: A Denbighshire county councillor who has been suspended by the Labour Party over a Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler has denied making the comment.

Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party over Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler denies making comment

Earlier report: A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party over a Facebook post which said ‘Hitler had the right idea’.

PGCE

Cllr Bob Murray, who represents Prestatyn South West on Denbighshire County Council, was hit with the suspension today.

[Earlier report]

A post appeared on a Facebook thread about Travellers pitching up in Prestatyn. Under Cllr Murray’s name, a comment was posted that said: “Hitler had the right idea. Anyone hot (sic) any gas canisters?”

He declined to comment when approached.

The post was on a thread discussing Travellers in Prestatyn and has been condemned by Traveller and Gypsy as well as Jewish groups.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party takes complaints about discriminatory and threatening language extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

“We can’t comment on individual cases.”

While an investigation takes place, Cllr Murray’s membership is suspended meaning he will can not sit as a Labour Party representative on  Denbighshire Council.

Labour’s Vale of Clwy MP, Chris Ruane, whose constituency includes Prestatyn, also condemned the post.

He said: “I am appalled by the remark. This kind of dehumanising language is utterly unacceptable and is incompatible with the values of the Labour Party, and our shared values as a tolerant society.

“I have reported this to the Party and I will be following up to ensure a full investigation is carried out.”

By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more )

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party over Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler denies making comment

‘Location, Location, Location’ is back and Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers in the Flintshire area

Delays on M56 Eastbound from J14 following a multi vehicle collision

Council leader nominee vows to restore trust and repair relations

Improvements needed at Flint High School despite some positives, say inspectors

Glyndwr University unveils latest social learning space

Arrest in Buckley following assault on police officer

‘Plethora’ of drugs seized in Connah’s Quay raid as police make a few points about current strategy

Education chief Ian Roberts expected to be named new leader of Flintshire Council


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn