History made – Nomads lift the Welsh Cup for the first time – Morrison confirms he wants to stay on Deeside

Published: Sunday, May 6th, 2018
Connah’s Quay Nomads have won the JD Welsh Cup for the first time since in the clubs history, Andy Morrison’s men emerged victorious as his side comfortably beat Aberystwyth Town 4-1.

Newtown played host to a feast of football as both Connah’s Quay and Aberystwyth’s academy sides faced each other on the Latham Park pitch before the Final.

The RAF parachuted the match ball in from 11,000 feet, and National Team Manager Ryan Giggs was also there to witness the action.

Both teams had tough routes to the final, Aberystwyth taking four JD Welsh Premier League scalps along the way to Latham Park.

Nomads beat top of the table TNS 2-1 then hammered second-placed Bangor in the semi-final 6-1 to book their place in today’s final.

The game got underway with both sides mustering up some half chances in the opening exchanges, with Aberystwyth going the closest

The final ball let both sides down, as the two teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm.

Michael Bakare opened the scoring for Connah’s Quay after 22 minutes, latching onto a long ball from keeper John Danby, Bakare took the ball through the legs of the onrushing Aber goalkeeper Chris Mullock and the forward tucked home.

Michael Wilde made it 2-0 soon after Bakare’s opener as he headed home from a corner to give the Nomads a two-goal lead.

The Nomads then took control of the game, Wilde made it 3 after he found himself in a huge pocket of space on the left flank, advancing well after receiving the ball, putting himself one-on-one with Mullock, and tucking a nice finish through his legs.

Ryan Wade rose grabbed a goal back for Aber from a corner just before halftime.

The second half saw Aber have a lot of possession, but the Nomads were able to keep them at bay for the majority and keep them out of their box too.

That didn’t stop Aber from looking to seize opportunities, however, as Malcolm Melvin and Kurt Sherlock both went close with speculative efforts from distance – the former striking the bar before his effort bounced on the line and into the grateful hands of John Danby, and the latter firing just wide of the left post from 30 yards.

Nomads substitute Andy Owens put Connah’s Quay 4-1 up in the 88th minute and sealed the club’s first-ever JD Welsh Cup trophy win.

 

Today’s JD Welsh Cup win is the first time since the Club’s inception in 1946 – a previous version of the club, Connah’s Quay and Shotton did defeat Cardiff City 3-0 in the 1929 final.

Since TG Jones founded Connah’s Quay Juniors, and latterly The Nomads, the club has never had their name etched on the famous trophy.

[📸 Nomads.co.uk]

Today’s win alongside the clubs European qualification for the third season in a row will, no doubt see Morrison’s name mentioned in the Boardrooms of clubs in the English leagues.

The former Manchester City players contract expires at the end of the season but he said after today’s final he wants to stay with the Deeside club.

“I’m going to sit down this week with the Chairman and see where we can strengthen, where we can improve, we don’t want to stand still.” Said Morrison

[Morrison’s pre-match team brief 📸 Nomads.co.uk]

“For me personally, this will be my sixth season on the trot in Europe which is an incredible achievement, there’ s very little rest, there’s little turn over then you’re back at it and its hard work.

We’ll sit down and we’ll look where we can improve again, I want to be part of this, we’ve got to get after TNS somebody’s got to go an challenge them.

I just feel there’s a lot of really good stuff at this club at the moment.”

Player ratings from Dai Sports:

Aberystwyth: Mullock (6), Walker (6), Wollacogt (5), Owens (5), Melvin (7), Owen (5) Wade (7), Jones (6), Young (7), Allen (6), Phllips (6)

Subs: Hobson (6), Sherlock(6), Kellaway (6)

Connah’s Quay: Danby (7), Pearson (7), Edwards (7), Horan (9), Harrison (7), Wignall (8), Wilde (9), Poole (8), Smith(7), Owen (6), Bakare (8)

Subs: Owens (7), Woolfe (6) Hughes (n/a).

Man of the match: George Horan (Connah’s Quay)

[Feature image Nomads.co.uk]

