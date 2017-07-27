High Hopes for Hugh

Hugh Brightwell, who has been attending Learn Welsh classes at Coleg Cambria has reached the 2017 Welsh Learner of the Year final.

Coleg Cambria, in partnership with Popeth Cymraeg, delivers Welsh language courses in Wrexham, Flint and Denbigh on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Hugh lives in Ellesmere Port, close to the Welsh border and started learning Welsh as he and his wife Gilly spoke about moving to Wales. As he began learning, he became very interested in Welsh history and culture.

Hugh who attends Welsh classes has followed online courses, and attends more than one class every week, also enjoys taking part in any Welsh activities in his spare time. Over the years he has also written stories and jokes in Welsh.

Hugh said:

“I’ve enjoyed my experiences learning Welsh and understanding its history and culture. It was a great shock when I was told that I was in the final four of the 2017 Welsh Learner of the Year as the standard of the other competitors was so high. I will now be going to the final and although a bit nervous I am thoroughly enjoying the whole experience.”

Hugh will find out his fate during Anglesey National Eisteddfod in August.

