High flying Flintshire apprentices welcomed in the House of Commons

Apprentices from Flintshire were in the House of Commons this week to celebrate the 12,000 apprenticeships provided by the UK’s Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries.

There were 100 apprentices from some of Britain’s leading aerospace, defence, security and space companies who attended the ADS Parliamentary Reception.

Organised by the trade organisation ADS, and sponsored by Collins Aerospace, the event recognised the valuable contribution apprentices make to our important, high-skill manufacturing industries, and highlighted the world-leading technologies that many of the apprentices are working to develop.

Delyn MP David Hanson said:

“I was delighted to welcome apprentices from Delyn to the House of Commons.The reception was an excellent opportunity to meet young people working towards highly-skilled and rewarding careers and to celebrate the huge talent working in these world-leading sectors.

These apprentices are great ambassadors for our local area and the UK’s advanced manufacturing industries.”

ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said:

“The UK’s aerospace, defence, security and space industries contribute £30 billion in value added to our economy and apprentices play a key role in businesses, large and small.

Today’s Parliamentary reception is a great opportunity to celebrate their contribution and allow MPs to hear directly about the exciting career opportunities that exist across our industries. A modern apprenticeship is the route to a high value and long-term career.”

[PHOTO: Paul Everitt with David Hanson MP and David Hanson MP with Delyn apprentice Rosie Lawrence and Mark Tami MP with an apprentice from Alyn and Deeside]