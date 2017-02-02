High Court approves Group Litigation Order for former Shotton Steel coke oven workers.

Former British Steel coke oven workers including around 45 ex Shotton Steel workers are among a group of 325 who have had their application for a Group Litigation Order (GLO) approved by the High Court.

The decision comes just months after insurers for British Steel made partial admissions that they were in breach of duty owed to their employees during the period covered by the action.

Some of the claims date back as far as the 1940s – workers allege they suffered illnesses following exposure to harmful dust and fumes.

Specialist lawyers representing the group and their families had the GLO application approved in a High Court decision today.

Significant Step

It marks a significant step forward for the workers and their families who have since suffered from serious – and in some cases life threatening – illnesses.

Shadow Economy Secretary, Russell George, welcomed the announcement and urged all parties to achieve “swift resolution”. He said:

It is right that these former coke workers should get the opportunity to fight for fair treatment and compensation, and today’s decision is a huge step forward and a tribute to the dedication and tenacity of those who have persevered throughout. This action affects families from across the UK, and it is vital that the next stages of this action are initiated at the earliest possible opportunity. Whilst compensation can never undo the material damage caused by serious illnesses, a swift resolution would enable the claimants and their families to find closure.”

A Tata Steel spokesman told the BBC: