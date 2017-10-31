HGV driver arrested in Ewloe after testing positive for cocaine

Police say an HGV driver was arrested yesterday, Monday, 30th October in Ewloe after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside.

Shortly after 10am police were called to assist officers from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in Ewloe after the driver of the HGV was found to have several tacograph offences and was being obstructive to officers.

HGV driver arrested in #Ewloe yesterday after checks by @DVSAgovuk revealed several tacograph offences. Tested positive for cocaine #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/dWfvLqaFuj — NWPRoadsPolicingUnit (@NWPRPU) October 31, 2017

The HGV, which was fully laden with food stuff, had been travelling from North Ireland heading towards the Midlands when it was stopped.

The 36-year-old driver was uncooperative with officers and his vehicle was taken to a nearby recovery company to be further examined.

He also provided a positive roadside drugs test and was arrested.

He has since been released under investigation in relation to the drug offence as officers now await the results of further tests and was issued with graduated fixed penalty notices for the tacograph offences.

Inspector Alun Davies of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“This was a fully laden heavy goods vehicle so it doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened if there had been a collision.

“Despite our repeated messages people are still being reckless and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users by choosing to take to the roads whilst under the influence.

“Reducing casualties remains one of our top priorities and we will continue to take action against drivers who commit offences on our roads.”