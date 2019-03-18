News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Here’s why the police helicopter was over Wepre Park on Saturday night

Published: Monday, Mar 18th, 2019
Several people got in touch with Deeside.com on Saturday even trying to find out why a police helicopter was over Wepre Park for a fairly lengthy period of time.

The Hawarden based National Police Air Service helicopter was seen at around 8.30pm over the park.

The helicopter crew used the powerful ‘Nightsun’ searchlight to illuminate wooded parts of the park as the aircraft circled for around 30 minutes overhead.

Nick got in touch with us just after 10.40pm on Saturday to say “Something happening in Wepre Park. Significant emergency response couple of hours ago including helicopter. Still police and rescue at the Park.”

Deeside.com contacted the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team (NEWSAR) on Sunday who confirmed they were at Wepre Park throughout the night for ‘many hours.’

In a statement today a spokesperson for NEWSAR said:

“On Saturday evening we were called by North Wales Police with regard to a person missing in the Deeside area.

After several hours searching alongside Police Officers, one of our teams located the missing person and then provided urgent first aid, before they were evacuated to meet a Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust crew for onward transport to hospital.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called yesterday (March 17, 2019) at approximately 12.10am to an incident near Wepre Park, Connah’s Quay.

We responded with two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance, where a male patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester.”

 

 

