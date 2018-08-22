News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Here’s why a police helicopter was over Deeside in the early hours of this morning

Published: Wednesday, Aug 22nd, 2018
The Hawarden Airport based police helicopter was out and about over Deeside a last night and into the early hours of this morning.

It’s unclear why the National Police Air Service helicopter was over Hawarden, Ewloe Northop around 9pm last night but we can confirm why the crew were over Shotton and Queensferry at 3am this morning.

A search was launched at around for a missing person near the River Dee in the Queensferry area.

Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team were also brought into to assist with the search.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Flint said:

”A search carried out of the area by Police and NPAS (helicopter) with no trace.

Due to new information from Holyhead CGOC and Police it was decided both teams remain on scene at the Blue Bridge, Queensferry until information was checked and confirmed.

After 1.5 hours police confirmed casualty had been found 1 mile inland from our position and now safe in police care. As a result both teams stood down and returned to our stations.”

