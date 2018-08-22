Here’s why a police helicopter was over Deeside in the early hours of this morning

The Hawarden Airport based police helicopter was out and about over Deeside a last night and into the early hours of this morning.

It’s unclear why the National Police Air Service helicopter was over Hawarden, Ewloe Northop around 9pm last night but we can confirm why the crew were over Shotton and Queensferry at 3am this morning.

A search was launched at around for a missing person near the River Dee in the Queensferry area.