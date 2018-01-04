Here’s why trees have been disappearing from Broughton Roundabout

Quite a few people have been in touch with Deeside.com over the last couple of months concerned there may have been some wanton act of vandalism or brazen crooks had struck on Broughton roundabout.

Trees (or obstacles as Airbus calls them) on the raised mound part of the roundabout, which have flourished for a good number years, have been hacked down leaving just a bunch of untidy stumps.

One or two people had questioned whether the trees were being chopped down to create some parking space for those people popping along to see the Red Arrows when they are visiting the airport.

Nope, the tree felling is part of a roundabout ‘improvement plan’ being funded and carried out by Airbus in partnership Flintshire County Council.

The work is to ensure compliance with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) In order for Airbus to operate Hawarden Airport a certificate has to be granted by the CAA, as part of that process the ‘management of obstacles’ needs to be maintained, this includes trees.

Broughton roundabout trees, according to Airbus needed to be cut back in order to maintain the CAA certificate due to their height.

The wing makers appointed Landscape Planning Ltd, a specialist aviation arboricultural and ecology consultant to survey the trees on the airport’s flight path.

Recommendations were made to alleviate any obstacles within the airport safety surfaces (trees) the results were shared with both Flintshire Council and Broughton and Bretton Community Council.

All the work and planting of shrubs and bulbs is being funded by Airbus, the company will then look after the roundabout for the first year before handing it back to the council.

From spring there should be new plants growing on the roundabout, more work is still needed to be done as part of the CAA certificate which includes addressing trees on the A5104 Main Road.

A spokesperson told Deeside.com: “Airbus has significantly reduced the height of a number of trees on the A5104 roundabout in order to meet the terms of our operating certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). We will now embark on a major planting scheme to improve and enhance the site.”