Here’s how to register to volunteer in Wales during coronavirus crisis

A £24m fund to support Wales’ voluntary sector in response to the Coronavirus pandemic has been launched by Welsh Government.

The funding will provide immediate support for Wales’ most vulnerable and help coordinate the thousands of willing volunteers wanting to help others during the current crisis.

A further £15m will ensure people in Wales who not able to leave their home are able to get direct deliveries of food and other essential items to their door.

Nearly 700,000 people registered to volunteer for NHS in England in a just a few days of putting a call out.

There was confusion to why Welsh Government didn’t extend this into Wales, in a collective and unified approach to deal with the greatest crisis of a generation.

Wales does have it’s own volunteer scheme Volunteering-wales.net – the Welsh Government is urging people to register their interest following thousands of inquiries.

There will also be opportunities for people who are self-isolating to get involved, for example taking part in phone and social media befriending schemes.

Ruth Marks, CEO of Wales Council for Voluntary Action:

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of volunteers in Wales stepping forward to help at this time.

The traffic to the Volunteer Wales website has more than tripled since Monday with over 10,500 visits on Thursday alone.

Volunteer efforts in communities around Wales are vital in helping to take pressure off the NHS.”

Letters are being sent to 75,000 people in Wales identified as being at very high risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

They are being sent a letter from Wales’ Chief Medical Officer which includes clear advice to stay at home for 12 weeks – and a telephone number for their local council.

They will require home delivery of food and/or medicines and other essential items to their door.

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths added:

“Our new weekly boxes of essential food will be provided to those people who have been sent a letter by the NHS and who are ‘shielding’.

This will provide essential supplies free of charge to the most vulnerable people in Wales.

My message to people is clear – if you are unable to get deliveries of food or ask family and friends to help, we will help ensure you are fed.

“These new food boxes will not only protect our most vulnerable but help them follow medical guidelines to stay at home, protect lives and our NHS.”