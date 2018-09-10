Here is what you need to know about this weekends Mold Food Drink & Festival

The countdown to the 13th Mold Food Drink & Festival is on.

With Flintshire’s top food festival just days away, organisers have lifted the lid on what can be expected over the two-day extravaganza.

Headlined by Celebrity Masterchef winner Lisa Faulkner, the festival is set to once again attract thousands of people from across North Wales and the North West.

Mold Food & Drink Festival chairman John Les Tomos said the festival had something for everyone.

“From amateur cooks to families looking for a fun-filled foodie day out, the festival is jam-packed with great produce, activities and entertainment. We’ve pulled together some top tips to help visitors get the most out of the weekend and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors for what promises to be another exciting year,” he said.

When and where is it on?

The festival will be held on September 15 and 16th in Mold’s New Street Car Park, CH7 1NY. The festival runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The outdoor food court is open until around 8pm on Saturday, with live entertainment on the stage.

Free transport

A free park and ride bus will run from Theatr Clwyd, Mold, over the weekend. The postcode for the park and ride is CH7 1YA. It will also be free to park there2

Celebrity chefs

The festival has a packed line up of celebrity and local chefs. Celebrity Masterchef winner Lisa Faulkner will take to the stage on Sunday (11.20pm, 1.30pm, 3.35pm). Graham Tinsley MBE leads Saturday’s line-up (11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm) with Michelin-starred Stephen Stevens joining Lisa on the Sunday (12.30pm, 2.40pm).

Celebrity Masterchef winner Lisa Faulkner

Leading exhibitors

More than 100 food and drink exhibitors will be on hand, offering the very best in food and drink.

Top tips

Keep an eye out for the double-decker bus which serves as a bar, take time out to enjoy local bands (from Saturday at 10am) and let little ones burn off some energy with our games and activities.

Getting in

Admission is £7 for adults, £3 for children (aged 4-13, under 3s free) and £15 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children. There are free wristbands for children and a team of dedicated volunteers will be on hand to help. Guide or assistance dogs are welcome.

Join the Bake Off!

Mold’s Fair Trade Group will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a baking competition. Open to all ages, all entrants have to do is bring three chocolate banana flower cupcakes between 10am and 11am on Saturday September 15 and judges will later pick the winner. Recipe and ingredients are on the website – www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk