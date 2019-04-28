Here is Ford’s new ‘Backbone of Britain’ advert filmed on Flintshire Bridge

Ford has unveiled a new commercial vehicles advert which was filmed on Flintshire Bridge last month.

The advert called “Backbone of Britain” premiered today during the half time break of the Manchester United v Chelsea match on Sky Sports.

The one minute long advert – set to Queen’s ‘We will Rock You’ – features the new Transit Van and Ranger pick-up trucks.

Flintshire Bridge was used as a backdrop for the closing sequence of the advert with a dramatic shot of a fleet of Ford commercial vehicles being driven across the bridge.

The first shot sees the vehicles heading along the A548 over the bridge towards Connah’s Quay power station.

The following scene shows the same vans heading in the opposite direction towards Deeside Industrial Estate.

The camera then pans out for a dramatic final shot about the bridge.

Filming took place on the bridge on March 9, it was closed for nearly nine hours while film crews both on the bridge and in a helicopter shot the scenes.

According to Flintshire County Council the bridge also undergoing “essential planned maintenance” while filming took place.

In a statement at the time a spokesperson said: “following a request for the Flintshire Bridge to be used as a backdrop for a national publicity event, the Council has granted access during the closure, and has aligned essential planned maintenance to the bridge joints which will be done at the same time.”

Watch the advert below:

