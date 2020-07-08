Helicopter charter firm explains why one of its choppers has been flying pretty low over parts of Deeside this week

Several people have been in touch over the past couple of days asking about a low flying helicopter spotted around Deeside.

The white, blue and purple Eurocopter AS355 Squirrel was spotted (and heard) around Connah’s Quay, Shotton and Mancot during the morning and into the early afternoon.

Local resident Diana Porter sent us the picture above which shows the chopper just above a cluster of powerlines in Connah’s Quay.

Cheshire based GB Helicopters, the charter company which owns the aircraft told Deeside.com they are working with EA Technologies.

The technology company – which is based in Capenhurt – have been photographing the fittings on electricity transmission towers and poles to analyse their condition for “future works planning, and keeping the network running smoothly.”

“Sorry if we’ve made the morning a touch noisy for some and we will work as fast as possible to return peace to the area at the earliest opportunity.” A spokesperson for GB helicopters said.

EA Technology website says it undertakes “a complete airborne service for the inspection and management of power lines, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the condition of each tower.”

And, “pioneered the use of digital still photography for the inspection of overhead line assets in the early 2000’s.”