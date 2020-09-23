Helicopter brought in to search for man in Flint who rammed police car and nearly knocked over 2 officers over

Police are calling on the public to help locate a 28-year-old man who they say, rammed a patrol car and “nearly” knocked two officers over.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was scrambled to help officers search for suspect Hayden Tapsell following the incident which happened at 3.15 pm outside a school.

North Flintshire Police have ‘implored the public’ to help find Tapsell, “given the tragedy in Thames Valley” when 28-year-old police constable Andrew Harper was killed in the line of duty having been dragged behind a car causing his death.

Fortunately the two officers “are ok “ and want to thank the residents that came to check on them following the “disgusting incident.”





In a post on the force’s North Flintshire Facebook page a spokesperson said: “Flint Residents. This is Hayden Tapsell, 28 years old. You may be wondering why the Helicopter was up over Flint this afternoon.

It’s because we were looking for this man after he rammed one of our Police Cars and nearly knocked 2 of our officers over.

The incident took place outside a school at 15:15hrs.

Given the tragedy in Thames Valley and the manner of his driving, we now implore you, the public, for your assistance in locating him so he can be brought to justice.

He is already wanted by the court for an unrelated matter, please if you know where he is hiding, tell us.”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 – quoting Y140964.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.