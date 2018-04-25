Hefty fine for the driver of this overweight van which was stopped near Deeside

Officers from North Wales Police roads traffic unit stopped this van earlier today and found it was overweight by half a tonne.

The van which was carrying traffic signs, cones and lights was spotted travelling along the A55 near Deeside.

The driver was handed a £300 fine and prohibited from moving.

A police spokesperson said:

“Driving a vehicle that is overweight affects both its handling and braking capabilities which in turn significantly increases the risk of the driver being involved in a traffic collision, putting themselves and other road users at risk.

It is essential that drivers are aware that it is their responsibility to ensure that the vehicle they are using is road legal before commencing a journey.”