Heavy traffic on A55 after earlier collision

Published: Sunday, Jul 1st, 2018
There are reports of heavy traffic on the Westbound A55 from Ewloe following an earlier collision.

Dawn has been in touch to say traffic is queuing just after the Flint turn off and is very heavy and at a standstill in parts, due to bump.

Police are in attendance.

We are told police are stopping vehicles turn off at a Chester turn off possibly the Ewloe interchange.

The latest traffic report says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to earlier accident on A55 Westbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road and J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn), congestion on A55 to J33a B5126 (Northop Hall West). Lane one (Of two) is closed. The lanes were reopened, however a lane has been closed to assist with the emergency services. Affecting traffic between Chester and Flint.”

