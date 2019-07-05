Road clear in Saltney after earlier incident involving a lorry hitting a railway bridge

Update: The lorry has been cleared

First report: There are reports of delays through Saltney after a lorry hit the railway bridge.

Police are at the scene of the bridge strike on A5104 heading towards High Green and Chester.

Fortunately, no one appears to have been injured in the incident which involved an HGV operated by Deeside based Edge Transport.

HGV crash in Saltney – appears no injuries thankfully large queues towards Chester more on https://t.co/3DN40d1VvJ pic.twitter.com/u2RC4y6VSB — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) July 5, 2019

The HGV’s trailer unit looks to have been damaged by the impact and lorry is parked in the Chester bound lane of the road.