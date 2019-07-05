News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Road clear in Saltney after earlier incident involving a lorry hitting a railway bridge

Published: Friday, Jul 5th, 2019
Update: The lorry has been cleared

First report: There are reports of delays through Saltney after a lorry hit the railway bridge.

Police are at the scene of the bridge strike on A5104 heading towards High Green and Chester.

Fortunately, no one appears to have been injured in the incident which involved an HGV operated by Deeside based Edge Transport.

The HGV’s trailer unit looks to have been damaged by the impact and lorry is parked in the Chester bound lane of the road.

