Health bosses insist future of Flint GP practice is safe despite doctors terminating contract

Health bosses insist a Flint-based GP practice will not close its doors despite doctors terminating their contract.

The four partners at The Laurels Surgery, which is located within Flint Health and Wellbeing Centre, have given notice to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

It’s understood their decision was made after struggling to fill vacancies, which has led to some of the surgery’s 6,400 patients facing longer waits for appointments.

Their contract will come to an end on March 31, 2020 and officials are currently trying to recruit new GPs to take over.

However, representatives have pledged the health board will take control itself if they are unsuccessful.

In a letter to patients, they said: “I am writing to let you know that Drs Shaheir, Adhiyaman, Prabhakar and Pope have given notice that they will be ending their contract with the health board with effect from March 31, 2020.

“Please be assured that the practice will not be closing and there is no need for you to take any action upon receipt of this letter or register with a different GP practice.

“The health board is responsible for making sure that all patients have access to a GP and we want to reassure you that we are working closely with Dr Shaheir to plan how GP services will be delivered from The Laurels Surgery from April 1, 2020.

“The health board is currently advertising for GPs to take over the practice.

“In the event that other GPs are unable to take over the management of the practice then the Laurels Surgery will be managed by the health board.”

They added services would be provided as normal by the practice in the meantime.

Officials have promised to keep patients updated on the situation.

The Laurels was formerly based on Church Street in the town before the practice relocated to the new £5 million community health centre on Earl Street last year.

The original property was later put up for sale and an application was entered to turn it into a ten-bedroom house in multiple occupation in May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).