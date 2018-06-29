Health boards in Wales issued guidance to allow termination of pregnancy medication to be taken at home

The Welsh Government has said it has changed rules to allow women to take the second abortion pill at home which is aimed at increasing the choice for women and reducing the burden on clinical resources.

The government said it has listened to the views of clinicians and women’s groups, and will now issue guidance to health boards in Wales from today to allow Misoprostol, the second medication needed in a medical termination, to be self-administered at home.

Women meeting the inclusion criteria will be required to attend a clinic for the administration of Mifepristone, the first medication.

They will then have the option to be discharged home to self-administer the second medication, Misoprostol. They still have the option to attend a clinic if they prefer.

Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething said: