Health boards in Wales issued guidance to allow termination of pregnancy medication to be taken at home

Published: Friday, Jun 29th, 2018
The Welsh Government has said it has changed rules to allow women to take the second abortion pill at home which is aimed at increasing the choice for women and reducing the burden on clinical resources.

The government said it has listened to the views of clinicians and women’s groups, and will now issue guidance to health boards in Wales from today to allow Misoprostol, the second medication needed in a medical termination, to be self-administered at home.

Women meeting the inclusion criteria will be required to attend a clinic for the administration of Mifepristone, the first medication.

They will then have the option to be discharged home to self-administer the second medication, Misoprostol. They still have the option to attend a clinic if they prefer.

Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased to announce that the approval, allowing the second dose of medicine for termination of pregnancy to be carried out at home, has been issued to health boards today.

This change in practice offers additional choice to women requesting an abortion and enables them to complete treatment in an environment where they feel most comfortable.

It will also reduce the burden currently placed on clinical resources, increase the availability of appointments for women who want to access termination of pregnancy services and enable a greater number of women to access abortion provision at an earlier point in their pregnancy.”

