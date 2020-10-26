Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Oct 2020

Health Board warns Emergency Department at Wrexham Maelor Hospital “is extremely busy at present”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have said the Maelor’s Emergency Department is ‘extremely busy’ this afternoon.

They added, “The department has to prioritise the most seriously injured patients who need urgent care” while signposting people to this page on their website that offers a number of options for those unwell and injured, but not a medical emergency.

No further details have been released to the numbers attending, or if there is any specific cause of the issue today.



