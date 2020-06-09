Health board issues reminder of visiting restrictions in place across north Wales hospitals during pandemic

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has issued a reminder of the visiting restrictions in place in hospitals across north Wales.

Visiting was suspended at the end of March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since then visiting patients who are not infected with COVID-19 have been permitted in the following circumstances:

• One parent or guardian for paediatric (Children’s Ward) inpatients and neonatal wards;

• One visitor at a time for an agreed amount of time to patients receiving end of life care. Permission from the ward sister or charge nurse must be obtained in advance

• One birthing partner from the same household to support a woman in labour will be permitted





The health board say: “Other exceptions may be provided in special circumstances at the discretion of ward sister/ charge nurses or managers, based on advice from the Infection Prevention Control Team.

“No visitors or birthing partners should attend hospital if they are unwell or displaying the symptoms of COVID-19, which are a new, continuous cough and high temperature.

“No visitors who are pregnant, under the age of 12 years, or is deemed to fall into a high risk category will be permitted.

“Permission to visit any COVID-19 positive patients will only be given in extreme circumstances in line with pandemic guidance and with advice from our Infection Prevention Control team.

“For COVID-19 positive patients receiving end of life care, permission to visit should be secured, in advance, from the ward sister or charge nurse and if agreed, this should be one visitor at a time for an agreed amount of time. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided, if appropriate.

“All visitors must adhere to the social distancing guidelines as far as possible and must adhere to strict hand hygiene and infection control precautions on arriving and leaving. Visitors must not visit any other patients or hospital facilities en route.

“The Health Board is also encouraging family and friends of patients under our care to consider alternative ways of keeping in touch, including the use of our hospitals’ free WiFi to use FaceTime or video calling.”