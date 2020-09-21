Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Sep 2020

Health Board convene team to tackle “outbreak across hospitals in the Central region”

The local health board has said an outbreak control team is in place dealing with an “outbreak across hospitals in the Central region”.

Dr Kate Clark, Secondary Care Medical Director of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Since 31 August, 2020 we have identified 23 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection associated with an outbreak across hospitals in the Central region.”

The Health Board says “this includes Glan Clwyd Hospital, Colwyn Bay and Llandudno Hospitals”.

Dr Clark added, “As of this morning, 18 of those patients with COVID-19 related to this outbreak remain in our hospitals.


“A multi-agency outbreak control team has been established to review control measures that includes enhanced environmental cleaning, staff testing, compliance with all infection prevention measures and additional learning from the recently closed outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

“Cases at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Wrexham Maelor Hospital, and our community hospitals in the East and West area remain low at present.”

“Please help us to continue to reduce the risk of transmission by only visiting our hospitals if it is absolutely necessary. Supporting vulnerable family or friends, or accessing healthcare services, remain the only reasons anyone other than staff should be accessing the site.

“Please continue to follow the guidance set by Welsh Government and Public Health Wales.”

All staff, patients and visitors must wear a face covering in public areas in local hospitals, unless exempt.



