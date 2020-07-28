Health Board asked for clarification on how coronavirus is spreading to Deeside and Mold community hospitals

A North Wales MS has asked Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for clarification on how coronavirus is spreading to community hospitals in Deeside and Mold.

A briefing which has been shared with politicians today shows there have been a small number of reported cases in the two Flintshire community hospitals.

The Health Board confirmed yesterday, there are currently between 60 and 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Wrexham Maelor Hospital but said it would not disclose the number of cases at Deeside community hospital due to ‘patient confidentiality’.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s North Wales MS, said: “New figures showing Covid-19 being confirmed in three community hospitals in Flintshire and Wrexham are very worrying and come on top of an ongoing rise in Covid-19 cases at the Maelor.

Deeside, Mold and Chirk hospitals have all now got confirmed cases on their wards.

As well as testing all patients – not just the ones on affected wards – it’s also vital that all NHS staff are tested to limit further transmission.

Coupled with the rising number of cases in the community in Wrexham, it paints a worrying picture of an infection that isn’t under control in this part of Wales.

I have written requesting further urgent clarification from Betsi Cadwaladr on whether they understand why this is a growing problem in the region.”

Following a query yesterday from Deeside.com regarding cases at Deeside hospital, Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said:

“We are actively testing staff and patients across our hospital sites, this includes all emergency admissions and those due to come in for planned surgery before they are admitted to hospital.

Therefore, we expect to find more cases of COVID-19.”

“The number of cases will fluctuate on a daily or hourly basis; therefore we will not be able to provide accurate details of the number of cases other than the information provided by Public Health Wales. Weekly numbers of cases with onset in hospital are provided by Health Board on the Public Health Wales COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.





“We ask that people continue to avoid coming into our hospitals with any COVID-19 symptoms and avoid visiting the Wrexham Maelor Hospital Emergency Department unless it is necessary.

“We are actively encouraging patients, the public and staff to wear face coverings or masks in public areas in our hospitals.”

“We would like to appeal to the public for their support as we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of infection. We ask that our communities continue to maintain good hand hygiene and observe social distancing guidance.”

