Health Board “actively testing“ staff and patients for COVID 19 across all it’s hospital sites and “expects to find more cases”

North Wales Health Board has said it is “actively testing staff and patients across its hospital sites and expect to find more cases in the coming days.

Deeside.com asked specifically if there had been any cases at Deeside Community Hospital in the past few days.

In response, a spokesperson told us: “Our duty is to protect the confidentiality of individuals being treated for COVID-19, so we will not confirm the number of cases at our hospitals.”

At the weekend Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it was ‘actively encouraging’ patients, the public and staff to wear face coverings or masks in public areas of all of its sites which includes Deeside hospital.





Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We are actively testing staff and patients across our hospital sites, this includes all emergency admissions and those due to come in for planned surgery before they are admitted to hospital.

Therefore, we expect to find more cases of COVID-19.”

“The number of cases will fluctuate on a daily or hourly basis; therefore we will not be able to provide accurate details of the number of cases other than the information provided by Public Health Wales. Weekly numbers of cases with onset in hospital are provided by Health Board on the Public Health Wales COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.

“We ask that people continue to avoid coming into our hospitals with any COVID-19 symptoms and avoid visiting the Wrexham Maelor Hospital Emergency Department unless it is necessary.

“We are actively encouraging patients, the public and staff to wear face coverings or masks in public areas in our hospitals.”

“We would like to appeal to the public for their support as we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of infection. We ask that our communities continue to maintain good hand hygiene and observe social distancing guidance.”

The ongoing official advice to ‘Keep Wales Safe’ is:

always observe social distancing

wash your hands regularly

if you meet another household, outside your extended household, stay outdoors

work from home if you can

And, stay at home if you or anyone in your extended household has symptoms.

Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111.

111 lines can be busy, but Public Health Wales say you will get through after a wait.