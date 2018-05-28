Headteacher thrilled as schools first Estyn inspection rates it ‘good’ in all areas

Staff and students of a Shotton primary school were celebrating recently after Wales’ education watchdog rated it ‘good’ following an inspection.

It’s the first inspection by Estyn, Wales’ education and training inspectorate, for Ysgol Ty Ffynnon – Wellhouse School – since it was formed from the merger of Shotton Infants and Taliesin Junior school in 2014.

“To say we are absolutely thrilled is an understatement,” said Headteacher Nia Goldsmith, who added “The staff at all levels worked extremely hard over the past two years to overhaul all the planning and teaching and learning techniques throughout the school, the school has now achieved the accolade it so rightly deserves.”

The King George Street school which currently has over 260 pupils on its roll was judged ‘good’ – the second highest rating – by Estyn in all areas:

The report noted the schools engagement with parents is a particular strength, it also said the school is a very caring and inclusive community.

‘It gives a high priority to nurturing pupils personal and social skills and supporting them to develop as healthy and confident individuals.’ The report says.

There is a clear and consistent focus on teaching pupils to respect themselves and others’ Inspectors said.

The report also said ‘Governors support the school’s work well, understand their responsibilities and act appropriately as a critical friend.‘

Shotton Councillor Sean Bibby, a Governor at the school, said: