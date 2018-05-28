Headteacher thrilled as schools first Estyn inspection rates it ‘good’ in all areas

Staff and students of a Shotton primary school were celebrating recently after Wales’ education watchdog rated it ‘good’ following an inspection.
It’s the first inspection by Estyn, Wales’ education and training inspectorate, for Ysgol Ty Ffynnon – Wellhouse School – since it was formed from the merger of Shotton Infants and Taliesin Junior school in 2014.
“To say we are absolutely thrilled is an understatement,” said Headteacher Nia Goldsmith, who added “The staff at all levels worked extremely hard over the past two years to overhaul all the planning and teaching and learning techniques throughout the school, the school has now achieved the accolade it so rightly deserves.”
The King George Street school which currently has over 260 pupils on its roll was judged ‘good’ – the second highest rating – by Estyn in all areas:
The report noted the schools engagement with parents is a particular strength, it also said the school is a very caring and inclusive community.
‘It gives a high priority to nurturing pupils personal and social skills and supporting them to develop as healthy and confident individuals.’ The report says.
There is a clear and consistent focus on teaching pupils to respect themselves and others’ Inspectors said.
The report also said ‘Governors support the school’s work well, understand their responsibilities and act appropriately as a critical friend.‘
Shotton Councillor Sean Bibby, a Governor at the school, said:
“I am very pleased to see the findings of the recent Estyn Inspection at Ysgol Ty Ffynnon. The school’s current performance has been judge as Good in all inspection areas.
Specific emphasis is on how much of an inclusive and nurturing learning environment there is in the school, along with plenty of comment on the enthusiasm towards learning shown by the pupils.
It is also great to see how the school has been commended for focus on healthy eating and the Welsh Language.”
I would like to thank all the staff, pupils and fellow Governors for their incredible hard work, commitment, drive and dedication in delivering and improving standards, the report is strong vote of confidence in them.”
I am very proud to say I am a Governor at the school and my personal experiences can attest to the warm and welcoming atmosphere along with a strong commitment to learning.
Along with the very positive findings in the report the school also rose from Amber to Yellow in Welsh Government banding earlier this year, a clear sign of improving standards”