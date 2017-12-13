Hawarden’s eagerly-anticipated new restaurant ‘The Old Grocery’ opens its doors for the first time today

Finishing touches have been made and the doors are set to open at Hawarden’s latest eaterie The Old Grocery.

The eagerly-anticipated restaurant occupies a building which once housed the village butcher and grocery store on the Highway in the village.

More recently it was home to the hugely successful Shared Olive mediterranean restaurant before being taken over by husband and wife team Rob and Kate John.

Head Chef John who hails from Hawarden and wife Kate are no strangers the restaurant industry having worked together for 18 years running a string of successful businesses including the 30 cover Rhiwafallen restaurant in Caernarfon.

It featured in the Good Food Guide, the Good Hotel Guide and was awarded two AA rosettes.

Kate says; “We have come full circle as Rob has lived in Hawarden all his life and all our family and friends live in Hawarden. We brought our first house here nearly 20 years ago and got married in the local church, we love Hawarden!”

John started his career at the tender age of 14 in the very building where his new venture set with a short stint as a kitchen porter, seven years later he returned to take up a chef apprenticeship before he went on to “discover the world.”

The Old Grocery offers a contemporary, intimate relaxed setting, food is bold, British cooking featuring many locally sourced products.

Starters include Scorched Fillet of Mackerel, steamed Halibut and King Scallops, 24 Hour Pork Belly which are amongst the six on the menu, they range from around £7 to just over a £10.

The Main Course menu features six dishes ranging from £15.95 upwards with some classics such as Fish Pie with Butter Roast Salmon, Haddock and King Prawns, Bouillabaisse with Hake and Red Mullet, Roast Loin of Rhug Estate Venison, Seared Fillet with 16 Hour Cheek of Welsh Beef.

Desserts range from around the £6 plus mark, Warm Carrot, Toffee Apple Trifle and Chocolate Fudge cake with Vanilla Fudge Sauce, Salted Pecans and Malt Ice Cream stand out.

The Old Grocery also offers fixed price menus with two courses for £18.95 and three for £22, kids are also well looked after with fixed price option but as the menu points out you wont find ‘nuggets and chips’ on the menu.

The restaurant is open Wednesday to saturday evening from 5pm with the last booking at 9pm and Sunday lunch 12-5pm.