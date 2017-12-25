Hawarden – warmest place in the UK on Christmas Day but forecasters issue weather warning for Boxing Day

Some area’s of Flintshire ‘could’ see snow on the higher ground on Boxing Day and through to Wednesday the Met Office warns.

Forecasters say heavy rain and snow could affect north east Wales from 6pm on tomorrow through to 11am the following day bringing an end the mild weather.

Hawarden was the warmest place in the UK on Christmas Day, temperatures reached 12.5ºC – slightly higher than the 12ºC recorded on Christmas Day 2016.

A little way short of the warmest Christmas day on record which was 15.6ºC at Killerton, Devon, in 1920.

The Met Office weather warning for Boxing Day says;

‘Heavy rain turning to snow in places. An area of heavy rain will extend north and east across the area later on Tuesday and last through Tuesday night, easing away from eastern areas on Wednesday.

The rain is likely to turn to snow in places, initially across Wales and then across parts of central England and eventually some of the higher ground in counties north and west of London.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times due to standing water or snow. There is also a smaller chance that individual homes and businesses could be flooded.’

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

A weather system moving east across southern England is likely to bring a mix of heavy rain and snow. 15-25 mm of rain is likely quite widely within the warning area with some places receiving 30-40 mm.

As the rain becomes increasingly heavy, it is likely to turn to snow in places, initially over parts of Wales and perhaps the Peak District then over central England in the early hours of Wednesday.

Snow may fall to increasingly low levels, giving a cm or two in places. with 2-5 cm accumulating locally above 100 m, and perhaps 10 cm in a few places.

These larger amounts are more likely over Wales whilst East Anglia and Lincolnshire see little or no snow. There is low confidence in the balance between rain and snow with marked variations likely from place to place in the amounts of any snow.