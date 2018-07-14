Hawarden students reach for the stars at Space Camp USA

Two students from Hawarden High School have been taking part this week in Space Camp, a six-day, hands-on learning program in the United States which aims to raise youngsters interest in space science.

They joined 149 other participants from three other UK schools and schools from the USA, Japan and Australia at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama,

The scholarship placements were fully funded by DECA the Defence Electronics and Components Agency at Sealand and Northrup Grumman the US-based global aerospace and defence company.

The two year nine learners, who were also joined on the trip by Hawarden High School’s Head of Chemistry, Rebecca Williams – took part in a series of activities including building and launching rockets, experiencing astronaut-training simulators and simulating space shuttle missions.

Graduation day at Space Camp! 🎓 thank you to @SpaceCampUSA @northropgrumman and DECA Sealand for an unforgettable week! 💫🚀🌏 pic.twitter.com/1oStyGnPI4 — Science (@HawardenScience) July 13, 2018

Miss. Williams has also been attending the Space Academy for Educators program which is designed to provide teachers with the tools to use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) concepts in our classrooms when she returns to school.

Simon Budgen, Headteacher of Hawarden High School said:

“We were very fortunate to be offered this opportunity by DECA Sealand on behalf of Northrop Grumman and of course jumped at the opportunity for two of our students and our Head of Chemistry to fly over to Alabama. I have been following the activities on Twitter and have heard all about how much fun they are having exploring the ‘US Space & Rocket Centre’. I also look forward to the ideas and resources that Miss. Williams will bring back to school to further promote STEM across our school”.

This year marks the tenth in which the Northrop Grumman Foundation has sponsored the program, it has partnered with 280 schools, exposing nearly 1,000 students and teachers from around the world to space exploration and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The foundation is sponsoring 54 teachers and 98 students to attend this year’s camp, Sandra Evers-Manly, president, Northrop Grumman Foundation and vice president, global corporate responsibility, Northrop Grumman said: