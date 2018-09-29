News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hawarden burst water main expected to fixed by early evening

Published: Saturday, Sep 29th, 2018
Share:

Welsh Water say they are “working hard” to fix a burst pipe in Hawarden which has left a large number of households without running  water.

The burst water main was first reported just before 1pm, it is not expected to be fixed until early evening.

An update on the Welsh Water website states:

“We’re really sorry that your water may be off in the Hawarden area of Deeside.

We’re working hard to fix a burst pipe and we’ll get your water back on by early this evening.

When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap. We apologise for the inconvenience.” 

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Delays on trains between Shotton Wrexham and Bidston due to a trackside fire

Deeside based housebuilder puts up £10,000 of funding for community projects in Penyffordd

Council will launch its first Urban Tree and Woodland Plan today at Wepre Park ‘Tree Day’

Glowing results for Coleg Cambria from school pupils in latest survey

Beyond the Boundaries – ‘Community Plus’ award for Shotton Social Enterprise

Cheshire Wildlife Trust marks Older People’s Day on Monday 1st October

Delyn MP’s ‘deep concern’ over proposed Sainsbury’s – Asda merger following competition watchdog report

Roadworks at A55 Kneeshaw Lupton bridge adding 20 minutes to journeys between Deeside and Colwyn Bay

Sealand based DECA wins £4.8m contract to support ‘Electronic Countermeasure’ equipment

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn