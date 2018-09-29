Hawarden burst water main expected to fixed by early evening

Welsh Water say they are “working hard” to fix a burst pipe in Hawarden which has left a large number of households without running water.

The burst water main was first reported just before 1pm, it is not expected to be fixed until early evening.

“We’re really sorry that your water may be off in the Hawarden area of Deeside.

We’re working hard to fix a burst pipe and we’ll get your water back on by early this evening.

When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap. We apologise for the inconvenience.”