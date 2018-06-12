independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Hawarden based police helicopter will be out an about today

Published: Tuesday, Jun 12th, 2018
Police have said the Hawarden based police helicopter will be knocking about a bit more than usual today but there is no need to be concerned.

A police spokesperson has said the helicopter, which is operated by the National Police Air Service out of Hawarden airport, will be “repeatedly flying over Buckley, Gwersyllt, Wrexham and Malpass areas today – but it’s nothing to worry about, simply training. Give them a wave if you see them.”

The National Police Air Service (NPAS)

NPAS provides borderless air support to the 46 police forces of England and Wales.

Each base consists of a Base Manager, Pilots and Tactical Flight Officers (TFO).

Each crew consists of one pilot and two Tactical Flight Officers. The Tactical Flight Officers (TFO’s) operate all the police role and mission equipment, communicate with police on the ground and command and control a large number of incidents attended.

The front Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) operates the camera / thermal imaging system, communicates with the NPAS Operations Centre for flight following / tasking updates and assists the pilot with pre and post take-off and landing checks.

The rear Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) is the Tactical Mission Commander of the aircraft. They operate the mission management systems, tactical navigation to and on scene, command and control of resources, and the Nitesun search light.

