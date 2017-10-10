Hawarden based aerospace engineering firm nominated for prestigious apprenticeship awards

A leading Flintshire aerospace design and manufacturing engineering company is hoping to round off a successful year by picking up another award for its investment in training.

Electroimpact UK Ltd, based in Hawarden, has been shortlisted for the Medium Employer of the Year accolade at this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

The company, which won VQ Trainer of the Year and VQ Employer of the Year at the VQ Awards in Wales this summer, will discover if it has been successful at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on October 20.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW)

From the minute the apprentices begin working with us, we developed a clear learning plan in conjunction with Coleg Cambria that has smart targets. With one-to-one mentoring, we ensure the apprentices have the support needed to meet those targets and can develop their knowledge and skills to the standard both the company and our customers expect. As a result of our programme, we have grown our manufacturing capability, producing world class engineers with the skills to help the business grow further Matthew Booth, UK manufacturing lead at Electroimpact

Thirty star learners, employers and learning providers involved in the delivery of successful skills programmes across Wales have been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners, employers, tutors and assessors who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeships and Apprenticeship programmes.

Maintaining a small but constant flow of apprentices has helped to support the successful growth of Electroimpact UK Ltd. Over the past four years, the company has created an apprenticeship programme, focussed on its machine shop, to nurture new talent that it can develop to its high standards.

This year’s shortlisted entrants include exceptional individuals who have excelled in their workplace and learning providers and employers that have gone the extra mile to support the apprentices they are working with. Their stories never cease to amaze and inspire. Apprenticeships and vocational skills training are essential ingredients of economic success and vital tools in building a stronger, fairer and more equal Wales. These awards provide a perfect platform to celebrate success and reward the hard work and dedication of learners, employers and training providers across Wales. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the night. Skills and Science Minister, Julie James

Electroimpact currently has five apprentices in a workforce of 140. The company’s apprentices have competed in major skills competitions at national and international level, including WorldSkills 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

The company offers three apprenticeship frameworks, including a Higher Apprenticeship in Engineering Manufacture, Apprenticeship in Engineering Manufacture and, introduced this year, Master Craftsperson.

It works closely with learning provider, Coleg Cambria, to select apprentices and in the delivery of robust and in-depth training.